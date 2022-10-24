Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: If it starts in February…

If you want a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date, we know that you are very much far from alone! The Showtime drama is already one of the most-anticipated series of 2023, and there are a handful of reasons for it. Season 1 built a devoted audience over the course of its run, and we do tend to think that it has developed even more of a fandom over time.

Let’s face it — we’re in a television era at this point where a lot of people aren’t able to be aware of every hit show as they’re coming out. Also, Showtime never gets the same publicity as an HBO or a Netflix. It can be a little under the radar at times.

So what is going on with season 2? If you’ve missed a good chunk of the recent headlines, then know that filming IS underway on new episodes and the plan, at least for now, is for it to premiere not too long after production wraps. The best-case scenario, with that in mind, is that it comes out at some point in late February. Production, after all, is slated to wrap up earlier that month.

If the series does, in fact, come out in late February, then we’d say to go ahead and expect a little more news to come out about it either at the end of this year or the first week or two of January. We think that Showtime is absolutely going to put their all into promoting this, and as they should given that this is probably going to be their biggest hit of next year. They’ll want to get a start date out there so that viewers can either re-watch old episodes or check out the show for the first time. Beyond just that, they’ll also want to get a trailer out there to get some people excited about very specific moments coming across the board.

