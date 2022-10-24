NCIS season 20 episode 6 video: ‘The Good Fighter’ sneak peeks

NCIS season 20 episode 6 is set to air on CBS tomorrow and for this case, there is one key witness who could break it open: A cat. Yep, that’s what we are dealing with here during “The Good Fighter.”

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a series of sneak peeks that do a good job of making everything a little bit clearer. The victim at the heart of this story is an NCIS agent from downstairs, someone who worked as a part of an international response team. He was beloved by most of his colleagues, so why would someone murder him? The cause of death was allergic reaction, and that suggests in itself that the murderer clearly knew what they were doing and planned it in advance.

So where does the cat come into play? Well, this particular feline may be the key to analyzing the substance used to kill the victim … but the problem is trying to find them. Cats, as so many of you probably know, are notorious for doing what they want. They aren’t exactly going to come when they’re called in this particular situation. The team’s got their work cut out for them!

What’s happening with Kasie?

As the other preview below indicates, Diona Reasonover’s character is going to find herself watched by some mysterious figure, which raises some questions as to why prior to being confronted. She’s watching some martial-arts videos of herself, which clearly offers up some insight as to what she’s been doing away from the job as of late. Can you be surprised that she’s taken up training? Given all that she’s gone through, it makes total sense that she would want to find a better way to protect herself.

