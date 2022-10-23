NCIS season 20 episode 6: Brian Dietzen teases big Kasie story

Just in case you needed more evidence that NCIS season 20 episode 6 is going to be a big, Kasie-centric story, let’s just say we’ve got it!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Brian Dietzen confirmed as much with the pictures below, plus the accompanying episode: “Love being a part of this #NCIS fam. Monday is a fantastic episode in which [Diona Reasonover] kicks MUCH a–!”

It shouldn’t be too big of a shock that this is a huge, action-packed story for Kasie for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, you’ve got the photo above. Also, we haven’t had a big Kasie story yet even though we’ve had that for a number of other characters. It made sense that eventually, she’d get some time in the spotlight and it looks as though this is that opportunity.

One other thing to consider here from a character-development standpoint. Last season, Kasie opted against getting a gun after strongly considering it to protect herself. She went through that near-death experience prior to Gibbs’ exit and that’s the sort of thing that changes you. We can’t be too shocked that she’d get into some self-defense training as a way to better ease her mind! All of this sets the stage for an exciting episode, and also one that could defy expectations. Sure, Kasie is a highly skilled forensics expert at NCIS, but she’s also so much more than that. Kudos to the writers for making sure all of their characters are not just pigeonholed into being just one thing. We’re all complex and what we are seeing here is a nice reflection of that.

