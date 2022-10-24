Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Still on the way?

If you’re like us, then you are finding yourself asking a lot of big questions about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and what Starz is trying to do. They had a golden opportunity this past weekend to announce something alongside the finale of Raising Kanan and they chose not to. That’s something that makes you wonder this above all else: Are we getting the Michael Rainey Jr. show back anytime soon? How long are they forcing us to wait?

Well, in the wake of the pretty shocking premiere-date omission, we’re starting to have some ideas…

We should note that it’s been increasingly less likely for a while that Ghost would be back in 2022. Just look at Starz’s schedule: With Dangerous Liaisons premiering soon and with The BMF Documentary and Step Up both recently coming on board, there’s just no room on the schedule for the time being.

Also, remember that BMF season 2 is premiering in January. If we were seeing Ghost at some point over the next few months, we like to think we’d have heard something this past weekend. We’d love to be wrong, but it seems like Starz is fine with keeping us waiting … even though the entire season has been done filming for a long time now.

Why do this?

It’s mostly due to a glut of programming, but also a potential desire to spread out the Power shows to maximize the amount of time subscribers stay on the surface. We don’t think that they’re out to deliberately hurt the franchise or anything, so go ahead and take off that conspiracy cap if you even have it on in the first place.

For now, let’s just all cross our fingers and hope for a little bit more news in the near future. We really hope that season 3 keeps up the great momentum we saw during season 2.

