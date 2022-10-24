The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 7 return date on Fox

Leading into tonight’s new installment, do you want to know The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 7 return date at Fox? What about some other news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’re more than happy to help share a little bit of scoop on the future.

So where do we start? We suppose a reasonably place is going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the network in seven days. What gives? Well, for starters, there is the World Series, which always comes on Fox this time of year. Even if that wasn’t happening, though, we’re not sure that the network would want there to be an episode airing on Halloween. So many people are off doing other things and you run the risk of throwing your episode out there when only a fraction of the audience will see it.

Based on the early details we have for this particular episode (titled “Truth or Consequences”), this is absolutely one that people need to say. Just check out the official synopsis below:

Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco’s death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new “Truth or Consequences” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)

When Marco was killed off earlier this season, it was clear that this was something being used to push the story forward … and we would be seeing it revisited in some shape or form. The question was largely how that was going to happen. This could be an episode that really ratchets everything up into high gear, and with that, set the stage for everything coming up the rest of the season. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

