The Simpsons spoilers: When is the 2022 Treehouse of Horror?

There are few annual TV events quite like The Simpsons and their annual Treehouse of Horror special. They can be weird, scary, and at times pretty funny. Sure, they also can be wildly inconsistent, but you can same that about much of the show at this point in its run. The fact that it still anchors Fox’s Sunday-night lineup largely speaks for itself.

So when is the big special this year? Luckily, you won’t be waiting too long to see it: The plan is for it to air next Sunday! This is the 33rd edition of the special, and here you’re going to see everything from murder to anger to of course some pretty shocking developments. There’s also a guest appearance from John Roberts of Bob’s Burgers fame. Check out the synopsis below for more:

In a book-themed trilogy, Marge’s resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa tries to save the planet through murder and Homer learns he’s not the man he thought he was in the all-new “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3318) (TV-PG L, V)

The challenge with these specials in the 2020’s is trying to make sure you push the envelope slightly and do something that we haven’t seen before. That is, of course, so much easier than it seems on the surface. You can rely on spoofing some modern pop-culture events, and in a lot of ways you have to. That’s the only way to ensure that you can have something that feels a little more fresh.

Of course, we do expect this special to be one of the better installments of the season, even if not everyone decides to check it out live. There’s just that nostalgia associated with the Treehouse of Horror year in and year out.

