Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 6?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 31 tonight? Tonight’s show was special due to Michael Buble, but that didn’t mean we were spared of someone leaving the show.

We said earlier today that entering this episode, it was reasonably easy to narrow down the field of celebrities in danger. Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, and Charli D’Amelio are the obvious favorites to make the finale. They weren’t going anywhere. Meanwhile, we were fairly confident that Jordin Sparks and Shangela would have the following to stick around. This left Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan, Heidi D’Amelio, Jessie James Decker, and Vinny Guadagnino. Jessie and Vinny are probably the weakest overall dancers based on what we’ve seen all season, but they’ve shown to have followings. That’s what makes things a little bit messy. Daniel’s inspirational story absolutely does help him, since it’s easy to connect to him as a person.

At this point, there is no clear person who deserves to go home, and we think that some of the remaining votes are going to be pretty close. We also think that some voters probably knew who they’d be rallying behind before the episode even started tonight.

Now, let’s get to the results – We saw Heidi and Artem Chigvintsev declared safe pretty early, so there was nothing to worry about there. We started to think that this was going to by Vinny’s night to leave, but then he was safe!

Finally, we got to the bottom two: Jesse James Decker and Trevor Donovan. No real shock here. What was a bit more shocking was seeing Jessie leave! Given that Trevor had been in danger before we thought that he’d be a goner, but that turned out to not be the case.

