American Horror Story: NYC spoilers: All of the danger ahead

Now that we’re getting a better sense of the story of American Horror Story: NYC, isn’t it nice to look ahead? We certainly think so! We saw in the first two episodes this mast week a good bit when it comes to Gino, Patrick, Hannah and a few other characters. Also, we’re starting to understand what the stakes are in the Big Apple right now. There’s a mysterious killer out there, and we’ve also got the possibility of a disease coming from Fire Island into Manhattan & beyond.

There’s so much going on, but how much of it will be linked? Are we going to lose some favorites early?

Of course, we can’t hand over ALL of the big answers on the show as of yet, but we should go ahead and note that FX recently released (per SpoilerTV) the official synopses for episode 5 and episode 6, which are airing a week from Wednesday. It is pretty bonkers to think that we’re moving that quickly with this show, but it’s important to remember that the network absolutely wanted to try something new in giving us two episodes a week. Our thinking is that they wanted this show to be a little more of a binge-worthy event, and something that can catch fire on Hulu just as much as FX.

Now, let’s get to those synopses…

Episode 5, “Bad Fortune” – Hannah receives concerning news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt, directed by Paris Barclay.

Episode 6, “The Body” – A chilling event from Patrick’s past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry are determined to uncover it at any cost. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto & Our Lady J, directed by John J. Gray.

If nothing else, these absolutely let us know that Gino, Patrick, and Hannah at least survive to this point. Also, we’re hoping that that the “most dangerous resident” is either Big Daddy (who may or may not be real) or Sam, who had a big role in the first two episodes.

What did you think about the premiere of American Horror Story: NYC?

Where do you want to see the show go from here? Share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back for even more updates on the series. (Photo: FX.)

