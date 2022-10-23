Is Chesapeake Shores new tonight on Hallmark Channel, 10/23?

Is Chesapeake Shores news tonight on the Hallmark Channel? We know there are people out there who want more from the O’Brien family.

Unfortunately, this is where we gotta be the bearer of bad news on some level, as there is nothing more to share on the subject of the Meghan Ory series. Last week was the series finale, which is why there were so many big moments including Mick and Megan’s wedding and then Abby and Evan getting engaged. Based on everything we’ve heard, the latter would’ve probably been saved for a season 7 if the show had that chance, which is why it felt a little bit rushed.

So is this 100% the end of the franchise? If you are wondering about that, we more than understand. Through its six seasons Chesapeake Shores amassed a devoted following and we do think there’s still room to check in with these characters down the road. There is also a reasonable chance we get something since Hallmark does tend to be pretty loyal to some of its properties. We’re not sure if we will get a proper season 7 down the road, but we wouldn’t be shocked if there were a series of movies or even a shorter series to catch up with some of these characters. All options do remain on the table.

Of course, we still don’t necessarily think that we will see something more from this show in the immediate future. If the network was planning to revive it right away, we have a feeling that they probably wouldn’t have made the decision to end it. That’s just something that makes no sense.

For the time being, we’re just going to cross our fingers and hope for some more great stuff in the years to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more Chesapeake Shores updates right now

What do you most want to see on Chesapeake Shores moving forward?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode tonight, and that the show is done for at least the time being? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the wall about the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







