Bloodlands season 2 episode 6 (finale): Was there a cliffhanger?

We’ve now had a chance to check out Bloodlands season 2 episode 6 on BBC One, and it’s fair to say this finale didn’t tie up everything. As a matter of fact, it may be equally fair to question if it tied up enough.

The biggest moment here probably came courtesy of Tom Brannick’s own daughter Izzy, who at this point is responsible for saving his life. She took out Olivia and in doing so, sets the stage for a whole new journey moving forward. Tom claims he wants to take the fall for her decision and is ready to do so, but we didn’t exactly get a ton of answers to that. Heck, there are a number of loose ends in general. To call this finale polarizing is putting it lightly, as there are certainly a lot of viewers out there very much frustrated with what we got. For us personally, this was an emotional and twist-filled journey, and we don’t think we are meant to understand or even relate to all of these characters all the time. We don’t think that is the point.

Can you call this an ending? Well, the story of Olivia is at least done, and Izzy getting more immersed into this world of violence is a reflection of Tom’s own past.

There’s quite an irony that comes with thinking about the future of Bloodlands, namely in that a lot of viewers’ visceral anger at the finale / some of the twists may make the BBC question if a season 3 is needed. Yet, in a twisted way it’s okay if viewers are angry here and there. The most important thing when the dust settles is whether or not they keep watching. If that still happens, nothing else really matters. Characters make decisions all the time that some viewers don’t like.

