9-1-1 season 6 episode 7 return date: A look ahead at ‘Cursed’

Do you want to get a slightly better sense of the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 7 return date at Fox, or what could be coming up story-wise? If you’re desperate for answers, have no fear — we’ve got those for you within!

Let’s start off here, of course, with some of the bad news that there is no new installment next week. What’s the reason for that? First and foremost, it is because of the World Series airing on Fox. This is something that happens every year with this network, so we can’t say we’re altogether shocked by it. Even if you were to take the baseball game off the table, there’s also the fact that next week is Halloween and we’re not sure that Fox would want to air a new episode on this day anyway.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the next order of business here in what lies ahead. Go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near death experiences in the all-new “Cursed” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 7 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-607) (TV-14 L,V)

Of course, this episode feels like it’s going to be crazy — how can it not with a premise like this? There’s some irony certainly to this airing the week after Halloween, given that it feels 100% creepy in nature and we can only imagine some of the spoofy stuff that the writers are cooking up for it. Let’s just hope for a great time, and that it justifies the long wait we’re getting for it.

