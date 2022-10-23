9-1-1 season 6 episode 6 promo: Will Hen save Karen’s life?

Tomorrow night on Fox you’re going to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 6, and we’ve got a sense already that this one will be hyper-emotional. We hope you’re prepared, since “Tomorrow” is a story that could raise a lot of questions about both Hen and Karen.

Let’s start things off here with the obvious question, even if it’s one we don’t necessarily want to think about: Is Karen going to even survive? At the end of this past episode, we saw the character in a life-threatening situation at the end of this past episode within her science lab. This happened just as it appeared as though Aisha Hinds’ character was getting set to leave the 118 to advance her career in medicine.

Could this story be the one that upends everything? The show is in a pretty interesting situation when it comes to the Hen character right now, one where we want her to be happy, but at the same time we don’t want her to leave the show! We do think she can still be included even if she’s not at the station as often, but no doubt it does tend to complicate things a little bit. We just hope that over the course of this episode, we learn more about what that path is — and, of course, that Karen ends up being okay. These two have gone through SO much already, and the last thing that we want to see is them having to deal with any additional peril.

We just hope that there are some answers once we get to the other side of this story, and that Karen’s fate is not something that is drawn out for some extremely long period of time.

