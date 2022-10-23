House of the Dragon season 1 finale spoilers: EP on season 2 hype

Can you believe that the House of the Dragon season 1 finale is just a matter of hours away? We’ve been building up to this story for a while, and we have a good sense at this point of what we’re going to see. This should be a fascinating and (of course) fiery send-off to the story at present, which we tend to think will revolve a lot around Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their side of the impending war.

Is there a chance that the finale could start to bring us into the Dance of Dragons? In theory, sure, but we don’t think that is the real focus here. Instead, the finale should be about still getting to know the main players and preparing for the drama to come in the already-renewed season 2.

In speaking about all of this further in a new interview with The Times of London, here is some of what executive producer Ryan Condal had to say:

“We will get to the spectacle, but you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. [Season] two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.”

It’s easy to agree with every single thing that Condal says here, since the last thing that House of the Dragon fans should want is for this story to be rushed. We know that it is going to be epic in scope the rest of the way and with there being so many family members, we needed the time to get to know all of them a little bit better.

