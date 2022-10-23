East New York season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Going Commando’

Next week on CBS you are going to see East New York season 1 episode 5, and there are a couple of things worth noting right away.

First and foremost, let’s start off by mentioning this: The upcoming episode titled “Going Commando” is airing at a special time! You will see it come on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which is a pretty good opportunity for this show to see how it can fare following 60 Minutes. We know already that the show has a full-season order and with that in mind, this network has a lot of faith in this show and the future. We know that CBS tends to do a great job with a lot of its cop shows. Remember that Blue Bloods has been on the air for more than a dozen years!

Now, let’s get more into the story. Below, you can see the full East New York season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

By the end of this episode, our feeling is that we’ll actually have a chance to know more about Regina’s past, which is something we 100% cherish. For a show like this, one of the most important things is that you do consistently want to know more with each passing week. That absolutely helps to ensure that things remain fresh.

