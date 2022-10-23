NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 preview: ‘Dead Stick’

Want to know a little bit more in advance of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4? Well, we have a LOT to get into here!

So where should we start? The best possible place is noting that there will, in fact, be another story coming next week … but at a special time. The crime drama will actually be back at its old 9:00 p.m. Eastern spot for “Dead Stick.” There is no installment of The Equalizer next week and with that, everything else is being bumped up. (The Queen Latifah series is going to be off the air until the middle of November.)

The unfortunate thing is that for whatever reason, CBS has opted to not share all that much in the way of details here for what is coming up next. It’s something that they’ve been rather cagey on with a number of their shows so far this fall. Of course, if you have seen a good bit of the series over the years, then you already know a little bit in terms of what’s coming up next. You’ll have a chance to see all sorts of great stuff from top to bottom here, whether it be action sequences or character development. There are also a few longer-term stories to keep your eyes peeled on here, as well. We still have to wait and see what some of those look like, but they could include a search for Hetty or the eventual wedding of Callen and Anna.

Beyond next week, we can also go ahead and tell you that there are new episodes set for November 6 and November 13. There’s a lot to be excited about in the weeks ahead, so brace yourselves!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now, including some more news on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 4 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







