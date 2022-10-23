Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO following the House of the Dragon finale? Yes, we are 100% aware that the George R.R. Martin adaptation is going to be infinitely more popular than the late-night comedy show. It’s going to take priority, but can’t the two shows air as a part of the same lineup? They have in the past!

Well, this is where we swoop in to share the bad news: There is no new installment of Last Week Tonight on the network. We’re going to be waiting for a week to see the show back, as HBO has opted to air repeats of the House of the Dragon finale throughout the night. We understand it on a fundamental level, since this show is going to draw enormous ratings, and they’re also not going to have a chance to do this for at least another year. Sure, we would love for Last Week Tonight go get some of that lead-in viewership, but honestly it doesn’t need it. This is not a series on the cusp of being canceled; if it were to ever end down the road, it would simply be because Oliver is done doing it and wants to move on to other things. (We do wonder if he’d do more live-action acting; remember his Community stint?)

Anyhow, when the show comes back we’d advise you to be prepared for the end of the season in the relatively-near future. Last Week Tonight tends to be a show that wraps up in November for the season, and we see no reason to think that is going to change here. It will take us through the midterms at least, and then likely say goodbye until we get around to February.

Before it goes, let’s just hope for a few very memorable segments, including some that make us laugh and venture off the beaten path.

