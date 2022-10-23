The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 spoilers: The convoy

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 — want to know some more about it now?

First things first, we should note that the title here is “Outpost 22,” and the synopsis gives you a somewhat-cryptic hint as to what lies ahead: “The survivors track a convoy to a mysterious destination.”

Ultimately, this is going to be one of those episodes of the show that’s about resolving a mystery, but let’s just say that the heroes are not going to like what they find on the other side. This episode is already on AMC+ for those who are subscribed and we don’t want to give away too much — with that being said, we do think there’s a lot of important stuff coming up. The next couple of installments are going to be a huge test of the humanity of these survivors. You’re going to see them make some difficult choices for themselves and others. There is SO much that is crammed into these final four episodes.

So who is the Big Bad now? You can think of it as Milton, but it goes beyond just her. The Commonwealth and what it represents poses so many different problems. What we think that it shows further the problems with un-relegated power within the world of the zombie apocalypse. We don’t necessary think that the show is trying to say that it’s impossible, but it is so easy for corruption and rot to surface at any turn. That’s without even mentioning the problem that some walkers STILL present. They aren’t just gone from the world of the show at this point. They will still rear their head here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead and everything to come

Where do you think the story is going to go on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







