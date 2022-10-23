His Dark Materials season 3: Go behind-the-scenes with HBO!

The wait is almost over. Come Monday, December 5, one of the most-anticipated events out there will arrive in His Dark Materials season 3. There are a lot of reasons for the long delay, whether it be the global health crisis or, of course, the long post-production time required to make a show like this happen.

So while you do have to wait a little bit further to see what’s next, we can at least give you one quick tease for what’s coming up — concept art for the final batch of episodes. Take a look at that below courtesy of HBO’s official Twitter account. We like to think that, if nothing else, it sets the stage for Lyra and Will’s journey moving forward. There is a lot to get into there as the show dives head-first into the events of The Subtle Knife.

Are we going to see some heartbreaking moments through the final season? We tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of darkness, since the books are full of them. Yet, there are also moments of lightness, hope, and adventure. So many people from the first two seasons are going to be back, and we tend to think that the scale is going to be more epic than ever before. This is the season that has to tie up a lot of loose ends, and we totally understand that a lot of people out there are going to be sad to see it go. In a perfect world, maybe you could do something else within this world … but then you’d also be going beyond the source material. We’re just glad to have a complete story here.

Hopefully, some more video footage comes out over the next few weeks; we’re more than excited to see what plays out!

No turning back. Check out concept art from the final season of #HisDarkMaterials – premiering December 5 on @hbomax. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/0pQyTB9jNW — HBO (@HBO) October 22, 2022

