The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: News finally surfaces!

The wait for news on The Nevers season 1 episode 7 has been absolutely exhausting, to put it mildly. The first part of the HBO series aired all the way back in the spring of 2021, and since that time the network has surrounded the show with radio silence. We know there’s a whole half of the story still to come, and that a great deal of work has been completed on it for quite some time. It hasn’t been featured in any promotion for upcoming programming, so that has only added to the confusion.

Yet, we’re at least starting to get some news on it now, and ironically it’s thanks to a totally different show in American Horror Story: NYC. In a new interview this week (watch below), cast member Denis O’Hare notes at the end of the discussion that the rest of The Nevers will be coming out this December. This at least makes a reasonable amount of sense for a few reasons. For starters, HBO has The White Lotus coming next weekend, but it will be over before December wraps up. The network doesn’t have anything officially scheduled beyond that, and they could air the rest of the historical fantasy leading into the new year, before giving way to heavy hitters like The Last of Us and Perry Mason.

Of course, we say all of this knowing there’s a chance that The Nevers may not even air on Sunday night, rendering the timing of Perry Mason moot. It could air on Mondays as a companion to His Dark Materials. Or, they could stream the remainder of the show on HBO Max.

We’ve said this before, but with the lack of promotion surrounding the Laura Donnelly show, we’re not altogether optimistic that a season 2 will happen. We just want to see the rest of season 1 at this point, and we really hope that HBO does announce a December return date in the immediate future.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on American Horror Story: NYC right now

What do you want to see on The Nevers season 1 episode 7 when it does arrive on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







