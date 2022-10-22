Big Sky season 3 episode 6 promo: Is another deadly twist coming?

Does anyone else feel as though Big Sky season 3 is a kettle getting ready to boil over? There is so much chaos happening across the board right now with a number of characters, and it is hard to say just where it all will lead.

What we can say is that “The Bag and the Box” is going to be intense on many levels. The mystery around Paige is going to deepen, Cassie is going to press Sunny in a way that puts her in some big trouble, and then there’s the possibility for another death. This season has been subtitled “Deadly Trails” for a reason, and things are likely to get so much worse in the wilderness before they get better.

Also, Jensen Ackles is 100% fitting right in as a part of this world — not that this comes as much of a shock.

To get a few more details on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Big Sky season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“The Bag and the Box” – Jenny and Beau are on the hunt to find the killer of a decorated veteran. Meanwhile, Cassie closes in on the Barnes family, all while getting closer with Cormac; and Tonya and Donno devise a plan for their own best interest on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The one thing we do hope for the rest of the season is that it does manage to garner an even larger audience. Despite the fact that we have some new additions including Ackles and Reba McEntire, this season is down so far in the ratings versus season 2. That may be in part due to the timeslot change, or that a lot of people are watching via DVR or streaming after the fact. Nonetheless, it is worth noting.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 3 episode 6 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

