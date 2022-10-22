Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A reason for Halloween reveal

On paper, you can easily argue that Ted Lasso and Halloween do not have all that much in common, and we really wouldn’t argue with you all that much. Yet, at the same time there is 100% something interesting to talk about here in a way that links the two!

First and foremost, let’s issue a quick little reminder here that the Apple TV+ series is closing in on the end of season 3 production. They’ve been at work since March; there are a ton of reports out there about the longer-than-expected filming window, which seems to be the result of rewrites plus some production challenges. In the end, we’re fine with waiting mostly because this is a show that deserves the best ending possible … provided that season 3 is, in fact, the end of the road.

Now, let’s get to the Halloween component. Last year Ted was one of the hottest costumes in the country, and it made since given how close it was to the end of season 2. There are actually more show-related costumes readily available this year, though it’s sometimes hard to predict whether or not something will be popular in advance. We do still think the show has a big enough place in pop culture that there will be a lot of AFC Richmond players and managers wandering around on October 31. (It helps that this is a fairly easy costume to do.)

Ultimately, we could be in a situation here where the end of season 3 production and Halloween are close enough to each other that Apple comes up with a tie-in, or at least something to keep people engaged. Even if we don’t get a premiere date (that announcement may be saved for later this year), it would be nice for the show / its streaming home to give viewers a reminder that more is coming. They’ve been surprisingly quiet given that this is arguably one of the most important shows of this generation.

Why not strike while the iron is hot? For the time being, we certainly think that there is a cool opportunity ahead.

