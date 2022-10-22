Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off show: A possible timeline

With the finale of House of the Dragon airing this weekend on HBO, what better time is there to discuss the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off? Of course, we say this as though it has been already announced 100%.

Everything within this article has to start with an enormous caveat that as of this writing, nothing is official. We remain really optimistic that this show (imagined by Kit Harington himself) will eventually get the green light. House of the Dragon has been a runaway success, and we know that the network is actively looking to add more to the Game of Thrones universe. There are just some steps required to get from point A to point B.

We want to do our best to craft a possible timeline here for a Jon Snow series, but the first thing that is really required as a component here is patience. We’ve seen a lot of examples over the years of how HBO won’t order a show until it is ready, even if that means waiting FAR longer than expected. They already have a season 2 ordered of the prequel, and there are some other possible projects in development as well. We’re sure that they will be asked more questions over the next year about it; earlier this summer, network head Casey Bloys didn’t even want to acknowledge its existence.

Our hope is that by 2023, that acknowledgment will start to change, and then from there we can move into the planning process. If we are really lucky, shooting could begin by the fall of next year and we could get the show on the air in either late 2024 or early 2025. Yes, that seems forever away, but this is indicative of how long development can take. We personally think that House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere in the first half of 2024 (not confirmed), so that could help to tide us over.

