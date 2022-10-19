House of the Dragon season 2: When will it premiere?

Even though we haven’t made it quite yet to the season 1 finale, why not go ahead and talk House of the Dragon season 2 for a moment? We don’t think it’s too early to at least think about the long-term future here, mostly because the folks behind-the-scenes are certainly doing that as they try to plan ahead.

So what can we tell you right now about season 2, including when it could premiere? There are a few different things to get into already.

First and foremost, let’s start off by saying the following: The writing process for season 2 is already underway. With George R.R. Martin believing that the Dance of Dragons saga could last for four seasons, we don’t think anyone wants to stall on telling some more of these stories.

Ideally, HBO would not want there to be some super-extreme wait between the end of season 1 and the start of season 2, but they likely know things can only move so fast. Just think about the epic nature of this production, and the cost and time associated with the special effects? It’s still a miracle that we got a season a year for the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, as we 100% don’t see that happening here. It just seems like too tall an order and something that all parties involved won’t be able to pull off.

For us, the ideal situation is that we see season 2 start up at this point next year or if not that, early on in 2024. What should be interesting is that HBO could have a chance to air it and season of Euphoria next to each other, and that gives them an awesome opportunity.

