Snowfall season 6 premiere date: How far along is it?

No matter when it premieres, it goes without saying that Snowfall season 6 is going to be highly anticipated. This has long been one of TV’s most-underrated shows, and that’s without even getting into the fact that this is the final season. We do tend to think that this is going to crank some of the enthusiasm up to another level.

So how much longer are we going to be waiting? Sure, it’s great to know that Damson Idris and the cast are already hard at work, but that in itself doesn’t work to narrow down a date at all.

What we can say right now is that there is still a good bit of work to be done behind the scenes. This isn’t one of those situations where the show is going to be done with production within the next couple of weeks! We’ve seen over the past couple of seasons it air in the late winter, and we don’t exactly think that it would be ready before then. This can really be considered the best-case scenario here. It could be pushed until the spring, based on either production timelines or what FX wants as a network. Since this is the final season, we wouldn’t be shocked if more time is given to ensure that it’s perfect.

So when will the network decide to give us a little more information on what lies ahead? Our hope is that at the end of the year, they’ll start to tease something. Since they have done that before, we have a certain measure of confidence they will consider it again — why not be consistent here?

