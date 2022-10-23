Doctor Who season 14 premiere date hopes at BBC One, America

Following the big farewell special to Jodie Whittaker today, what can be said in advance in regards to Doctor Who season 14? Let’s just say there are a few different things that you should note here in advance!

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the next few episodes of the series are technically not going to be a part of season 14 at all. They are going to be a series of specials in 2023 meant to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the series. David Tennant and Catherine Tate are among two of the one-time stars returning to the series, and we tend to think a few others could be coming back also. We know that when the BBC really wants to keep a secret, they are more than capable of doing so.

Following these three specials, the plan seemingly is for season 14 proper to launch in 2024. That could change, especially since filming will kick off early enough for it to presumably start earlier than that. We really wouldn’t be shocked if we’re getting a January 2024 premiere personally — remember that with this show, BBC America tends to air it on the same day as BBC One in the UK. It’s just a handful of hours later to compensate for the time difference.

What’s notable about this season already is that it will feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and we’re sure that he will bring his own style and charisma to this role. This is, after all, one of the things that makes this show so unique and special — everyone gets a chance to put their own stamp on the part! We hope that this doesn’t change at any point during the run.

As season 14 films, we’re sure a few little updates will come in about monsters or even the specific costume Gatwa is going to wear — these are the sort of teasers the BBC is fine to give out in advance.

