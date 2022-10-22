Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3: See Baez and her baby!

Tonight, Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 gave us something that a lot of people have been excited to see for a while: More of Maria Baez and her baby.

If you remember, at the end of the season 12 finale Marisa Ramirez’s character made the decision to adopt the infant after establishing a surprising emotional connection. It was a huge change to her life that she actually made rather quickly and ever since, she’s been working to adjust. Sure, it’s an around-the-clock job and she already has another job as a detective, but she is finding a way to make it work; with an assist in here from Danny, as well.

Episode 3 (titled “Ghosted”) was really a chance to explore some of this in a way that we hadn’t so far this season, with some of that being due to Callie Thorne’s character of Maggie. She needed a place to recover after being hospitalized, and Baez opened up her home. That allowed Maggie to also spend some time with baby Elena — hence, the photo above.

One of the best things about this storyline right now is that it gives us a chance to actually understand more of Maria outside of work, which is something that is rare for characters whose last name is not “Reagan.” We see her on the job with Danny mostly and that’s it. We’re sure that this won’t be an every-episode thing, especially since it hasn’t been so far this season. With that being said, we’re more than happy to take whatever good stuff the show decides to hand over, even if it is just a small scene every now and then.

Even if we don’t see Elena, her presence will be felt — especially with Danny handing out advice.

