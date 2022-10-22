Severance season 2 premiere date: Will we see more from filming?

In case you did not see some of the news recently, production on Severance season 2 is underway! We’ve been waiting a long time for this. There is so much to look forward to, and hopefully so many innie / outie mysteries to be resolved.

Unfortunately, we know already we’ll be waiting a good while to see what’s next. That much is very much clear. Because of this, we are absolutely in a position here where we’re going to need to take whatever crumbs the folks at Apple are willing to give us far in advance.

With that in mind, what are we going to see during this long production window? It is clearly a complicated question to answer, mostly because this is a complicated show! There is really only so much that they can give away since there’s an inherent risk with a show like this. Everything has to be incredibly secretive since otherwise, you do run a major risk of giving something away. We do tend to think that all parties involved are very-much aware of this, and that is why the photos/previews we get in advance here are going to be fairly well-guarded.

The thing that we are most likely to get during filming, at least through the rest of this year, is some casting news. While we tend to think that Severance will rely mostly on the same cast that we’ve seen in the past, there is almost certainly going to be a new face or two who work their way into the equation. We’re absolutely excited to learn more about them! In general, we have sky-high expectations for everything coming just based on the strength of season 1.

Also, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a date reveal in the spring. We tend to think that the earliest we will see season 2, at least based on the filming timeline (which could last until May), is the summer.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Severance right now

What are you most excited to see on Severance season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Also, stay put for some other great updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







