Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 promo: Who’s ‘pulling a stunt’?

Given that there wasn’t a lot of info about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 in advance of last night’s episode, we were very curious about the promo. What would CBS choose to give away? Suffice it to say, we were hoping for a lot.

Based on the aforementioned promo, we at least can say that a couple of main characters are going to be getting rather heated! For starters, you have Erin getting very upset about someone “pulling a stunt,” indicating that it is not something that can ever happen again. We wish we had some sort of clue as to who that is, but the show is not doing us any favors at the moment. (Of course, it could easily be Anthony or Danny, given their tendency to give Bridget Moynahan’s character headaches here and there.)

As for what else could be coming, the promo does make it very-much clear that Jamie’s going to be getting pretty darn intense in an interrogation scene! Go ahead and consider that a reminder of just how stressful his job is now, given that not everyone is going to be willing to either talk or help the NYPD — he has to be prepared for that day in and day out.

Frank, meanwhile, will be taking on some of his own issues from 1 Police Plaza. To be specifically, he makes it clear that he will “stand with” someone. Odds are, this is someone who has their own checkered history or has done something controversy. If that wasn’t the case, how would this be one of the classic Frank Reagan moral dilemmas that really define this show much of the time?

