NCIS season 20 episode 6 photo: Who is Eden Grayson?

We know that NCIS season 20 episode 6 is telling a big, Kasie-centric story in Monday’s night’s “The Good Fighter.” You are also going to get a chance to see a new face, as well.

So who is Eden Grayson? There may not be that much known about this character as of yet, but she’s clearly important enough to be featured in multiple promotional photos for this episode, including the one above. She’s also played by an actress in Amber Friendly with multiple big credits to her name.

If Friendly’s face looks familiar, it’s because she plays Layla Bell on The Morning Show and also also appeared on 9-1-1 and Station 19. She has actually appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles in the past, but in a different role. It’s fairly common for an actor to play multiple roles on a single franchise; we see this happen with Law & Order all of the time.

You can see in the aforementioned photo that Eden is wearing a visitor’s badge — this means that she could be there to consult on a case. Or, she might be close to one of the other people in the squad room. This whole episode is a chance to get some more personal insight on at least one of our agents in Kasie, but also potentially some other interesting people as well. There’s at least a chance that this Eden character could return down the road, similar to Jessica Knight’s ex or some of McGee’s dad friends, who we saw earlier on in the season.

In the end, let’s just hope that “The Good Fighter” is as strong as some of the other episodes we’ve seen as of late. There’s no denying that we’ve had a pretty great run so far this season with spotlight stories.

What do you want to see over the course of NCIS season 20 episode 6?

