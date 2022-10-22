Survivor 43 episode 6 spoilers: The merge is coming … or is it?

We know that Survivor 43 episode 6 is airing on CBS in a matter of days, and we know that a big twist is coming to the game. After all, the tribes are all meeting up! On paper, it feels easy to suggest there could be a merge — there are thirteen players left, and at this point, it benefits the show to get a lot of people together to have them face off directly.

However, we saw over the past couple of seasons things get a little bit crazy around this part of the game; while we could have a merge, nothing can be confirmed. There’s some interesting evidence out there as to what’s coming up next, and let’s start with the official synopsis here:

“Mergatory” – The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp. Also, castaways must scramble and strategize before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The title of “Mergatory” absolutely makes us think that something is going to happen that keeps this from being a traditional merge. They can’t do the typical hourglass twist again, so we tend to think we’ll see another wrinkle coming into play. You can see the players drawing buffs in the photo above, but you can’t actually see if they’re all the same or not. We could have a situation where there are two tribes living on one camp Survivor: One World style for an episode.

Here’s one other possibility: Is all of this a red herring? “Mergatory” could just be an out-of-context quote from a player talking about their place in the game. Regardless of what happens, this is a going to be a great opportunity to actually see a lot of people work together who haven’t been able to before!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 43 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 43 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







