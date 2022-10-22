The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Yvonne Strahovski on season 6

There are three episodes left of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, but that is 100% not stopping us from talking about season 6! We’ve already heard that this will be the final season, and that means this show has the really-difficult task of trying to tie up all of these loose ends.

Are we nervous about how they are going to pull this off? Absolutely we are, but that won’t stop us from holding out some hope they will figure it out.

While Serena Joy Waterford may hardly be the most likable character on the show after some of her horrific actions over the years, there’s no denying that she is in an interesting spot now. This is a character who could stand to lose her baby, and understand fully what it is like to be a handmaid after years of mistreating June. Yet, June doesn’t want that for her; she’s trying to tap into the more caring parts of herself. (June and Luke may not be on the same path now, but we’ll see what the future holds.)

So what does Yvonne Strahovski want to see for her character’s long-term future? Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what she had to say:

The world is our oyster, I guess! We’ll see what the writers come up with. I feel very grateful and satisfied. Everything I got to do this season was an incredible gift and then an incredible joy — pun intended! — to be able to really flesh this character out. There are so many clever elements, and I feel so lucky to be playing someone for five seasons and still feel challenged, which is rare, I think. So I have no doubt that the writers will continue to challenge me. They’re very savvy with how they always manage to surprise us. But if I said what I want, I think I might be spoiling something. So I’ll save that for after the last episode has aired, and then give my two cents about what the future might hold.

We do think Serena will make it to season 6; she, June, and Aunt Lydia are really the three characters we are most confident in at present.

