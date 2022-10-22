BMF season 2 premiere date: Did promo week lead to news?

If you didn’t know, this week has offered up a lot of news on BMF season 2, including a number of photos from the upcoming episodes! All of this is very-much exciting, but there is a larger question here to consider: An actual premiere date. Did we actually get that?

In the end, we’ll pass along the bad news here: We still don’t have it. The promo below hypes up both the flagship show and the upcoming documentary BMF: Blowing Money Fast, but it doesn’t give you a specific date for the scripted entry beyond “January.”

So when are we going to learn something about an actual start date? We tend to think we’ll get it over the next month or so. There is a small chance that Starz could reveal something prior to the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale this weekend, but from our vantage point, it makes a little more sense for that show to hype up other ones within the franchise. BMF may share an executive producer in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, but it’s also doing its same thing at the same exact time. We hope at least that season 2 premieres earlier in January than later on; that would give it a chance to start the year off with a bang!

In general, we’d say that the next several months are going to be great for everyone out there fascinated in this story. You’re going to get the true-life version of what happened and then after that, the scripted show will get things revving up once more. It’s really not that common that you see a network being willing to offer you multiple perspectives like this and honestly, we find it refreshing. Imagine if HBO did something like this right alongside Winning Time, which drew a ton of controversy for its depiction of events.

The true story that inspired it all. Get ready for #BMF season 2 with the #BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, premiering 10/23 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/BAnF42En7S — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 21, 2022

