Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team at some point in season 6? We’re sure the 100th episode will make you wonder about Ray Perry’s future.

After all, at one point during this hyper-emotional episode, we did get another remainder that Ray does not want to operate out in the field forever; instead, he has different plans with Naima, and he clued Jason in on some of that close to the end of the episode. He may only have a matter of months left!

Is it understandable to be concerned about Ray’s future after this? We absolutely think so, but we’d say not to sound any alarms that Brown is leaving as of yet. Even if Ray does step away from field work, we’ve gotten reminders this season (and really, the entire series) that some of these characters can exist without being on operations. Davis is a great example of it, as is Clay following what happened at the start of season 6. We do think there is a world where we could tell other stories with Ray long-term.

Of course, we should also remind you that just because Ray wants to leave Bravo doesn’t mean he will. A lot can happen over the next few weeks and we’d very-much advise you to keep that in mind. This is a show that loves to throw various twists and turns at out; heck, there have been multiple occasions already where we wondered if Jason was going to be able to operate at all. Yet, he’s still out there, trying to lead the team and fight the good fight.

There is no concrete evidence that Neil is leaving at any point during or after this season. With that, much these concerns out of your head for a while.

