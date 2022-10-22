Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 preview: ‘Life During Wartime’

Next week on CBS you’ll have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 on the air; do you want to know more about it?

The first thing we should note here is the title of “Life During Wartime,” something that is rather strange insofar as episode names go. If you’re a music fan, then you know that this is a song by Talking Heads; odds are, the content of this tune could prove pretty important to the series. There is an element of espionage within the lyrics of the song, and we wonder if this will be tied somewhat into the Jamie Reagan story. What he is doing is not necessarily espionage per se, but there is certainly secrecy involved … and he can’t tell the rest of the family about it despite whatever attempts they make to pry.

The bummer at present is that CBS has not released an official synopsis for “Life During Wartime” yet, even though they tend to do that with a lot of shows far in advance. For whatever reason, they’ve been much more keen to keep their cards close to the vest with their fall shows this year; there also isn’t any info out there about next week’s SWAT, another show that is a part of the Friday-night lineup.

Luckily, we can at least tell you this if you love the Tom Selleck drama. Following episode 4, you will have a chance to see episode 5 on Friday, November 4! Following that Blue Bloods will go on hiatus for a week, and it will return on November 18 with episode 6. We imagine (though it is not confirmed) that there will be no new episode on November 25 due to it being Black Friday. We would expect at least one or two episodes to air in December.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 when it comes to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are SO many other great stories coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







