House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date hopes at HBO

Following today’s huge, epic finale, what can we say when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? It goes without saying that a LOT of people are going to want the show back as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen.

If there is one piece of advice that we can hand down at the moment as we move into the new season, it is to exercise patience. We’re all going to need this, all things considered.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos every Sunday night!

First and foremost, let’s just remind you that the show has been renewed already for a season 2. Not only that, but it is currently in the writing process. For those of you who are familiar with George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, you have a reasonably good sense of what is coming. We are building towards the Dance of Dragons, a conflict that is big and vast enough that it could last for seasons on end. Martin has already said that he’d love for this to be a four-season story, but HBO will make the final decision on that.

Personally, we would be surprised if production begins before 2023, and the downside of that is of course the fact that we probably won’t see new episodes until at least 2024. Think about all of the dragons and special effects that are required here. While earlier seasons of Game of Thrones were able to come out on an annual basis, that was a different time … and we also think the budget and number of effects are significantly greater now.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on House of the Dragon, including some other coverage of the finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there is plenty of other info coming on the finale and of course, we don’t want you missing it. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







