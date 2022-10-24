House of the Dragon season 1 finale: Is Lucerys Velaryon dead?

Of course, we knew that the House of the Dragon season 1 finale would be deadly; was Lucerys Velaryon one of the main victims?

We should start by noting that despite all of the hype and the shadow of war, Ryan Condal and the writing staff took their time in the finale. As a matter of fact, Rhaenyra Targeryan handled the news about Aegon’s ascension better than we ever expected that she would. She was able to take in some of the news, think about it, and ultimately decide that not causing immediate bloodshed would be what her father wanted. She wanted to take her time and gauge some of her allies.

With that being said, we tend to think that the death of Lucerys will choose everything. Rhaenyra’s son (and a valuable player within the line of succession) was killed thanks to a shocking dragon battle with Aemond, who was still out for vengeance over losing his eye earlier on in life. This is a move that Emma D’Arcy’s character will not take lightly to; we see her presumably being told of the news at the end of the episode and in the end, this could be the declaration of war. This will set the stage for a series of deadly battles as we move forward; the Dance of Dragons is upon us!

Of course, we wish we could say more about Lucerys as a character, but his death is more about what it represents than some tremendous loss tied to the person himself. He was not one of the major players of the HBO series, but that doesn’t take away from his importance as a catalyst for the conflict to come.

