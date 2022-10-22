Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 spoilers: Can Logan decide?

As we get ourselves set for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 on ABC this Monday, let’s go ahead and pose a big question: Will Logan figure out what he wants?

Of course, we ask this with our tongue planted firmly in cheek, largely due to what we saw from him on Gabby and Rachel’s season. This is someone who has been notoriously indecisive, and we’re seeing that play out again. Sure, Shenae ended up choosing him at the last Rose Ceremony, but she explored her options first. In between that and the Split Week, he seems to think he has perfect license to do the same exact thing.

If you want to get a few more bits and pieces of insight now, we suggest you go ahead and check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 synopsis below:

“808” – The Split continues to shake up the shores of Paradise. As Lace’s surprise visit continues, Rodney confesses to having found a better match; and the men are left shocked to learn a new wave of guys has crashed the ladies’ estate. Meanwhile, Logan, torn between several women, declares himself a resident of “Geometry Beach” and a lovestruck Johnny escapes all temptation. Back at the hotel, emotions are higher than ever as Jesse shares some unexpected news which causes some of the women to spiral as they contemplate their relationship status, but Victoria takes advantage of a well-timed date card to explore her options with a hunky new guy on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this episode be the one that concludes the Split Week twist? There is no confirmation of that, and we do think producers could end up drawing this out until at least Tuesday. Would anyone be shocked by that? Should they be, at the end of the day?

