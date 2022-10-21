Los Espookys season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO?

Following the big season 2 finale on HBO tonight, can you expect a Los Espookys season 3 renewal to happen. Or, is this the end of the road?

We should start things off with where things stand at present: There is no official renewal for the late-night comedy, which includes Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen as a co-creator. It goes without saying, but one of the big challenges of a show like this is rather simple: Getting attention for itself. Airing late at night on a Friday (when viewers are often off doing other things) is a big challenge for any show.

It goes without saying, but most of the viewership for Los Espookys comes online after the fact on HBO Max. This will be the biggest factor when it comes to whether or not a season 3 ends up happening. We are reasonably optimistic, largely because we don’t think HBO has its expectations too high for mainstream success. If they were hoping for that, they’d be programming it in a better spot on the network. The best-case scenario here is that the show continues to build up an audience over time, largely to the point where eventually, more and more people end up watching while it is on.

There is another question to of course wonder here — when a season 3 could premiere, provided that a renewal happens. The huge challenge here is that there was a huge hiatus between season 1 and season 2, in part due to the global health crisis. We tend to think that a season 3 needs to premiere either late in late 2023 or early 2024; if you have a longer break than that, retaining viewers could be a challenge. Establishing momentum is essential for any series, but even more so for one that has such an under-the-radar audience.

