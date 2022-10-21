Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What’s changed for Apple TV+

We are starting to close in now on the end of October and here we are, still without news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. We’d call that frustrating, but even this feels on some level to not do it justice. Can we go for maddening instead?

There was a time six months ago when it felt like the critically-acclaimed Jason Sudeikis comedy would be back this fall. There were quotes from important people suggesting that, and we very-much think that was the initial plan. Very few comedy series tend to spend over half a year filming just twelve episodes, but that is precisely what happened here.

So what changed to cause the lengthy filming window, plus also the ever-changing premiere date? There are a handful of things to dive into here, if you’ve been away from the show’s new cycle for the past month and a half.

Script re-writes – This seems to be the biggest culprit here. A Puck piece from last month detailed that there were multiple changes even as production was starting, with much of stemming from the perfectionist nature of star / co-creator Sudeikis. Changing the story of course means that a number of other things have to stall out as you adjust. So much of the production world is coordinated to be a well-oiled machine. What happens when a part of that machine starts to fall apart? You get the situation that we have right now.

Locations issues – Ted Lasso does use real-life stadiums in the UK when it can, and these are only available at specific times. We know one specific stadium was in limbo for a long time due to ownership issues stemming from conflicts in Eastern Europe. So yeah … it’s complication.

What Apple TV+ wants – Obviously, they’d like the show to be back as soon as possible, but they luckily do have a number of other series on the air right now they can fall back on. Once post-production is completed on more episodes they can start to formulate a premiere date. Our feeling, at least for now, is that they will choose something that not only makes sense for this show’s timeline, but also other things they are trying to promote.

Basically, production-related matters have caused Apple to rethink their schedule, and we’ll see what more they have to do in the weeks ahead.

