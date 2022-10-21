Manifest season 4 premiere: The two-week countdown!

Can you believe that we are now just two weeks away from the Manifest season 4 premiere over on Netflix? This is such a strange, surreal thing to think about when you consider how long the journey has been to get to this place.

Yet, we are almost about to take off on an epic journey that over time, will give us a good many answers. However, don’t expect too many right away. When season 4 begins it is still going to feature Ben in the midst of grief over what happened to Grace, and that could mean Michaela is at the center of the search for answers when it comes to Flight 828. She won’t be alone, but in general we’ve seen these passengers take on everything from vast conspiracies to unwelcome chatter around their every single move. Life has not been easy on any of them, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change over the remaining twenty episodes (which will be split into parts).

So what can you do to better prepare for the new season? Of course, one suggestion is to re-watch old episodes and plenty of people have. Manifest has quickly become an enormous global hit for Netflix, and the success of the first three seasons is one of the primary reasons why they opted to hand over a season 4 in the first place.

Also, if you haven’t watched it already, why not go ahead and watch the full panel from New York Comic-Con earlier this month? If you head over to the official page at Tudum, you can see some high-quality video featuring Josh Dallas and several other cast members.

