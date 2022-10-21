The White Lotus season 2: Creator on early season 3 ideas

We’ve been waiting for a long time to see The White Lotus season 2 on the air, and the good news is that the premiere is almost here! A week from Sunday, we will head off to Sicily to see another property in this hotel company and also a wide array of other characters. Jennifer Coolidge will be back, but there will also be a ton of new characters working to populate this world.

Of course, all of us as TV fans remain constantly interested in where a given show could go moving forward, so we’re already thinking a little about season 3. Why not? It certainly seems like show creator Mike White is pondering over some ideas, though he’s also not in any rush to do more. Here is what he had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“Right now, I’m tired; we just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent … You know, we did Europe. So maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Of course, we’re now thinking about a situation where there is a season of The White Lotus for every continent, save for maybe Antarctica. Each season can capture its own energy, and will also probably have their own unique cast. Maybe Coolidge is the through-line that connects them all? White does note that he’d love to keep working with her:

“Jennifer is my friend, and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either … There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

For now, let’s just see what sort of madness is ahead for season 2.

Where would you like to see The White Lotus go for a possible season 3?

