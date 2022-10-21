Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Does July 4 make sense?

Virgin River season 5 is absolutely coming to Netflix, and it is really just a matter of when. Filming is currently underway, and we’re sure that the streaming service has a plan for when they would like to have it back.

With that in mind, we have to cast our focus towards July 2023 and for good reason. This is where the fourth season of the show aired, and clearly had a good bit of success in that spot. With that in mind, it makes all the sense in the world that the streaming service would consider that all over again. To be specific, let’s look this time around at Tuesday, July 4.

Why consider a holiday like that? We imagine that on paper, it probably looks a little weird for Netflix to heavily lean into something like this, but then you have to remember that we’ve seen shows like Stranger Things have a lot of success on that day. The truth here is that the vast majority of people don’t spend the entirety of the day out doing things; they have a little bit of time to watch TV, and there isn’t a lot of other scripted options on the day.

The only reason why Virgin River may not premiere on this date is due to the other programming that Netflix has. To be specific, we’re talking here about The Witcher, another highly-touted and expensive show that the streamer is going to promote to the best of their ability. They’d be ridiculous not to! We do think that Virgin River will be on at some point in the summer; it could be slightly before this date or a little bit after. This has sneakily become one of Netflix’s best shows in the genre and they’ll want to promote it further if they can.

