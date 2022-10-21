The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Will it air into the summer?

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is coming to NBC early next year and in a perfect world, we’d love to see it premiere the first week of January. We’ve already been waiting since May to see the series back on the air; why make us suffer further than that? Nobody in the world wants that.

Beyond just the premiere date, though, there is another interesting question to watch here: Whether or not the show will actually be wrapped up for at least the season (and possibly the series) in May. After all, remember that we could be getting another 22 episodes here.

Well, here’s where things get a little bit interesting from our vantage point. Even if NBC decides to put the show on starting Friday, January 6, it would still not wrap up until early June if there is a single episode on a week. What this means to us is pretty simple: If finishing the show in May is a priority for the network, they’ll either have to do two-hour blocks or air episodes over the course of two nights. If the show premieres later than the first week of January, this could be an even bigger priority.

In the end, we do imagine that the network may not care that much if the show goes into the summer, which is why they may not care to rush a bunch of episodes on the air fast. They’ve aired into June before, and they are also not relying on The Blacklist for much in the way of ratings. The thing that really seems to be keeping the show on the air these days is the pretty fantastic performance of the show on Netflix, which incentivizes Sony to hand over a good license deal.

Do you think that The Blacklist season 10 could end up airing into the summer?

