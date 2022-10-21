NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6 spoilers: About ‘Changing Tides’

Come next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6 — so why not discuss more of what’s ahead for it?

Recently, we shared that this episode could end up being a really difficult one for the team as they take on a drug empire; now, we have a better sense of how bad we’re talking about here. The case will start with just one death, but it could be clear shortly after how it could turn into plenty more.

For a few more bits and pieces of info, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Changing Tides” – When a Marine Corporal dies in a tide pool after being exposed to fentanyl, the NCIS team must quickly find the source of the drugs. Also, Alex talks to his parents about taking a gap year and Ernie reveals personal news to Lucy, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Across the board here, it’s clear that this is one of those episodes that has a lot going on. We’re sure that there’s also going to be stuff for Tennant and Whistler that isn’t even mentioned here, mostly because not everything ever makes its way into a single description. A certain amount of patience has to be required.

Speaking of patience, after this episode a little bit of that could be required. It does not appear, at least as of this writing, that there’s going to be an episode airing next week. After all, it’s Halloween! That is the sort of competition almost no major network wants to run up against. Also, the folks over at CBS absolutely are going to want to want to save some stuff for November sweeps.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







