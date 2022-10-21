Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3: Did Bailey return to work?

For most of the first few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 19, we’ve found ourselves wondering one thing: Will Miranda Bailey return?

On paper, it 100% made sense for us to see Chandra Wilson back at the hospital before too long. After all, you have to remember that this is a character who loves her job, but struggles with the stress associated with it. This is why she needed to figure out a way to return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on her terms and luckily, she did just that!

Close to the end of this episode, Bailey (feeling inspired by the interns teaching the kids about reproductive health) wants to re-open the clinic focusing on that very thing. She will spend twenty hours a week there, and then twenty hours a week serving as an attending. She doesn’t want to be Chief, and she indicating as much in her conversation with Webber. We’d say that this opens the door for Meredith to have the job full-time, but we know that she is leaving after episode 8. This does mean that the future of this role serves as somewhat of a mystery.

We’re always going to be someone who believes that the more Bailey we have on this show, the better off the end product will be. With that, we’re absolutely stoked to see what lies ahead! We’re crossing our fingers and hoping that this is going to be a particularly strong season for her, even if she’s purposefully trying to avoid stress. There’s a lot that she can do to inspire people and make the hospital a MUCH better place.

Also, with Ellen Pompeo leaving, we need to remember that this show needs as much help as humanly possible when it comes to its originals. Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are about to be the only two left.

Related – Check out more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including what is coming up next

What do you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







