Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4 spoilers: Halloween haunts

Next week on ABC, you’re going to see Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4 — who is ready to spend some time celebrating Halloween?

We’ll be the first to admit that we love these seasonal episodes, even if they don’t always contain stories that impact the long-term future. There’s a timeless quality to it, and we think it is also fascinating to see how a lot of characters celebrate.

Of course, for Meredith and Nick we think a lot of the story is more about just trying to spend some time again. Hey, remember that they went months without even communicating! They have all the incentive out there to make out for the weeks that they lost.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The real cadaver part of the story is something that probably does throw young doctors for a loop when they take it on. One of the things that we think the writers are really enjoying about this season is the opportunity to put some more of these situations / scenarios into the show again. It has been so many years since there was a real focus put on the interns, and of course the ways that many of them practice medicine have changed dramatically over time. This could just be a foundation to something more a little later on.

