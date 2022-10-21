House of the Dragon season 1 finale: Rhaenyra, Daemon prepare

In just a matter of two days, we are going to see the House of the Dragon season 1 finale arrive on HBO — and yes, it is going to be epic. Episode 9 brought us the side of the world as presented by Alicent and moving forward, we will present things from the point of view of Rhaenyra and Daemon. The two are on the cusp of realizing some huge things about their future, and the question becomes precisely what they want to do about it.

Based on the image above, it seems like Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith’s characters each have one thing on their mind: Planning. They’re doing their best to figure out precisely what lies ahead and how to contend with it.

While we’re personally not a Fire & Blood reader, we don’t think it takes some avalanche of spoilers in order to properly realize that Rhaenyra is not going to be okay with Aegon being the King. He’s not qualified for it and, beyond just that, he’s done some absolutely despicable things. He’s nothing more than a vessel for certain people to get what they want. (It still baffles us that Alicent really thought Viserys wanted Aegon to be King in the first place.)

Unfortunately, Rhaenyra probably also realizes that this is not a decision where easy diplomacy is a solution. She has to prepare for battle already, and that means exhausting whatever resources are at her disposal. Some of the more obvious ones right now include the likes of dragons, her family, and of course some allies. Rhaenys may not have wanted to end the war herself, but we do think she could be actively involved.

