The Last of Us premiere date: HBO announcement incoming?

Is this weekend going to be a big opportunity out there when it comes to HBO and The Last of Us? Based on what we know right now, we have a clear answer: Yes.

Let’s go ahead and get a little bit more into what we know at this particular moment in time: Signs point to the video-game adaptation coming early next year. We’ve already seen a decent amount of footage for the series (at least compared to other HBO shows), which makes us think that they won’t make us wait too long for a little more info.

In particular, we’re looking at the finale of House of the Dragon. There is no other sensible time to get information out there, unless of course HBO is fine to not take advantage of one of the biggest promotional platforms that they have. If they air a new trailer for The Last of Us alongside a premiere date before the finale, this could cause people to either 1) stay subscribed or 2) remind themselves to re-subscribe at some point in the new year. Either one of these can be extremely valuable when it comes to generating a lot of income in the long-term.

Another thing to think about is simply this: Premiere dates for shows typically get announced around two and a half / three months before they actually air. Our theory for a while is that The Last of Us will be back in January. When you consider that, time is of the essence. We firmly believe that this will be a big hit for HBO; maybe not on the level of Game of Thrones, but something they can congratulate themselves on greatly after the fact.

