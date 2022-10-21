Yellowstone season 5 promo shows off John Dutton’s resolve

Are you excited to see the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network? For starters, know this: We are just weeks away! The November 13 premiere will be full of drama, action, and probably a few different moments where the main characters show their mettle. After all, they have a ton to fight for.

Just in case you want to get a better sense of some of the high stakes now, why not go ahead and watch the latest promo below?

This entire promo, for those wondering, seems to be confession time for Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton. He recognizes that he’s made a “mess” of his family. Beyond just that, he also realizes that the ranch is in big trouble. He’s being sworn in as the Governor this season, and that act alone may put a temporary halt to some of his problems; yet, it’s putting a bandage on a much larger problem. At some point, the people out to snatch some of his land probably will succeed, and this is a character who does have to prepare himself for that … even if that is not the easiest thing in the world to do.

As for the family, some of that is going to fall on his kids as much as him. We’re going to need to see Beth and Jamie figure out how to handle the new, delicate situation … one where she could very much choose to blackmail her brother to her heart’s content. Kayce, meanwhile, has been doing his own thing with Monica away from the ranch, but there is a chance something could eventually draw her back.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 on the Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

