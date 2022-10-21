The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Serena’s fall

If you thought The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 could be the low point of the series for Serena Joy Waterford, think again.

At the end of this week’s installment Yvonne Strahovski’s character was forced to deal with many harsh realities, some of which brought on by herself. First, she came to understand how little Gilead cared about her despite her devotion. Then, she learned that Luke was so vengeful as a result of her past actions that he was willing to have her baby taken from her. That very well happen based on what we just saw.

Suffice it to say, we’re going to see even more suffering come Serena’s way, and she’s committed so many wrongs that it will be hard for anyone to have her back. In the end, she may have to keep relying on June even if she doesn’t want to.

In speaking about all of this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Yvonne Strahovski had to say:

I think we’re gonna see Serena hit rock bottom. I mean, if she hasn’t already, you know. I think there’s more rock bottom to come for her in a very big way. Some of my most favorite scenes happen in episode 8. Again, they’re complicated, they’re complex. I think it’s probably the most genuinely remorseful we may see Serena in like two seconds, in the moment, when she says a certain thing to a certain someone. Then, given that she’s now in a position that is not privileged or how she’s used to being, I don’t think she’s going to know how to be as savvy in her manipulation as she has been in the past. She’s going to flail a little bit in that department, which is exciting to watch and it was exciting for me to perform. And, just with regards to the ending, I think it’s very unexpected. I don’t think it’s at all what anybody is going to expect from the show, so we’ll see.

Now, herein lies the other huge question: Just who is Serena going to be on the other side of all of this? There is a chance she learns something more about the error of her ways, especially since she has shown an element of remorse. Yet, it does feel like it’s going to be hard for anyone in this world to trust her, and they have every reason to feel that way.

What do you think is going to happen to Serena moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8?

